Does lack of aspiration explain covid vaccine adverse reactions?
Yes - according to Marc Girardot's bolus theory
What is aspiration and why is it important?
If a vaccine is intended to be injected into a muscle (“intramuscular IM”) rather than into a vein (“intravenous/intravascular IV”, i.e. directly into the blood stream) then, to avoid accidental injection into a vein, the technique of aspiration has traditionally been applied. This very short video by John Camp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.