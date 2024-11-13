We were delighted to welcome Nick Hudson from South Africa at our book launch event last week.

Here is the foreword he kindly wrote for us:

The covid phenomenon has been one of the strangest events in history. From very early on it was clear that official representations regarding the purported pandemic were consistently false. Clear to whom? Not many. To pierce through the ginned-up hysteria of the time, you needed to be willing and able to disregard the headlines, to ferret out and analyze emergent data, and to critique the disconnect between fact and media fiction. It turned out that only a minority of people were able to do that, and the few among that minority who had the courage to speak out were systematically and relentlessly censored and attacked via multiple avenues.

Keeping your head while all about you were losing theirs turned out to be the preserve of a few fortunately independent or very brave souls. Norman Fenton and Martin Neil were two of those. Although the ranks of the covid sceptic community swell inexorably, late joiners are late for a reason, having been let down for some while by a mix of cowardice and uncritical thought processes. Several of these have vaulted into relative media stardom, with meek criticisms of discrete elements of the covid narratives — the “vaccines” or suppression of ‘early treatment’ being topics seemingly within the new Overton Window, augmented by dubious propositions that add to the burden faced by credible sceptics in their effort to replace a tangled fabrication with an account of things that conforms with reality.

But to master the complexity of the covid phenomenon, to perceive the enormity of the lie, one must stay focused on what the early voices said and how they navigated the elaborate, prodigiously funded and wholly false official narrative. For such purposes, this anthology of articles is a treasure trove. Throughout we mark the signs of clear thought—never saying more than needs to be said, spotting inconsistencies and spelling out the questions they provoke, and originating hypotheses that might account for them.

What is the official narrative? According to it, a “novel deadly virus” sprang into existence in Wuhan in late 2019, either from a zoonotic event or from a lab leak. Hospitals were overwhelmed. Millions were saved by lockdowns, social distancing, contact tracing and mask mandates. The right treatment for the sick involved ventilators or high flow oxygen, and on-label pharmaceuticals such as Remdesivir and Paxlovid. It was useless to use antibiotics or steroids. We had to keep deploying these measures until vaccines arrived. When they did arrive, they were fortunately safe and effective, making you into a dead-end for the virus.

These articles deal a devastating blow to this official narrative. The whole story could be invalidated by one or two refutations, but Norman and Martin leave nothing standing. Can we begin to describe an alternative narrative that bears closer correspondence with reality? I think we can, and it goes something like this:

Inconsequential variants of a virus that was already endemic and of no particular clinical significance were increasingly detected by the spread of inappropriately designed and applied PCR tests. Media, politicians, regulators and officials, thoroughly captured by the pharmaceutical industry, were suddenly all over the false notion that something dangerous was spreading. Pharmaceutical companies faked the development of a vaccine, using studies riddled with scientific fraud. None of the policy measures prevented mortality or morbidity. Instead, serious alterations to standards of care for influenza-like illness killed many. Much of the data used to prop up various elements of the narrative was manipulated or conjured out of thin air. Many of the salient media events were staged. Censorship saw to it that solid refutations of the official narrative never saw the light of day, as far as the general public were concerned. Millions were killed by this, with millions more deaths to come. Unprecedented transfers of wealth to the wealthiest at the expense of all others added insult to injury. Worse still, the intention to recapitulate this catastrophic hoax is clear.

It is unclear whether this alternative narrative will replace the false official one in the minds of a sufficient mass of people to prevent further deterioration in the prospects of mankind. But if we are successful in achieving such a ‘coming to Jesus’ moment, it will in no small part be due to the assiduous and courageous efforts of Norman and Martin, and the many plucky individuals they influenced along the way.