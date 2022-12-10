Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Flawed Covid definitions, data and modelling

An end of year review
Norman Fenton
and
Martin Neil
Dec 10, 2022
∙ Paid
26
Share

Welcome to our new substack - ‘Where are the numbers?

Many readers of our other blogs will know about our battle challenging the flawed statistics, dubious data and flaky modelling assumptions used to justify all sorts of dangerous or useless Covid-era measures. Now, (like almost everyone else) we have moved our work onto substack and will be posting ne…

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil
Authors
Martin Neil
Norman Fenton