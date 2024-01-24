Flawed studies desperately attempting to prop up the ‘official’ covid narrative are getting worse
No matter how many times we (and others) have pointed out the statistical flaws and biases that compromise covid studies (especially those attempting to show vaccine effectiveness and safety), studies continue to be published in the most prestigious medical journals that should never have passed review because of these flaws.
In the last week we have re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.