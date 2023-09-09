I recently provided the following statement to support a case concerned with informed consent relevant to the vaccination and masking of children and young adults.
I can confirm, based on my own and close colleagues’ research since March 2020, the following relevant to <the case>:
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Mart…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.