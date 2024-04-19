Italian study calculates Covid-19 vaccine reduces average life expectancy by four months
by adjusting for significant biases in observational data
Background
One week ago, on 11th April, a pre-print paper appeared in the repository of “Epidemiology and Prevention”, the in-house Journal of the Italian Association of Epidemiology. The research was led by Alberto Donzelli, the President of Foundation “Allineare Sanità e Salute”, Milan, Italy.
The details of the paper are:
Alessandria M., Malatesta G., D…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.