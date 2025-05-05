Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Gary
16hEdited

So, they decided not to share the data because it would increase vaccine hesitancy. That sounds like a bloody good reason not to go anywhere near a vaccine. Pfizer's own report showed that the vaccine wasn't safe and all the data regarding mortality showed the only people at risk, were the very elderly and those with co-morbidities so why push this on to pregnant women and children?? I will never trust the so called health bodies again nor any government with connections with globalist organisations. There appears to be more evidence coming to light supporting the conspiracy theories claiming that the whole COVID debacle was about depopulation.

jim peden
15h

“… disclosure of aggregate data and answers to narrow questions in isolation and without a full discussion of the methods of data capture and the limitations of the data provided could lead to misinterpretation, which could in turn lead to unnecessary concern on the safety of vaccination within a vulnerable population”.

So why not release the raw data with identity information redacted? Then there could be no question relating to aggregation and consequent 'misinterpretation'. We may guess that the MHRA's worry is that such a course might lead to necessary rather than 'unnecessary' concern.

The strategy employed by MHRA (and it's used a lot these days) appears to have been to delay and obfuscate in the expectation that public interest will shift on to something else. It's clear from your analyses that a cover up is being perpetrated. We are inclined to believe that, as Dame June suggested a few years ago, MHRA has indeed become an 'enabler' as opposed to a 'regulatior' of medicinal compounds.

The truth will out eventually but it will require a sea-change in the way our administration operates.

The British people owe you and Cheryl Grainger a debt of gratitude for pursuing these issues when most of the rest of us would have given up.

