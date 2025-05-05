

The last update we provided regarding Cheryl Grainger’s battle to get the MHRA to release the safety data on the 2000 pregnant women who were monitored in 2021 was this article in July 2024. Much has happened since then, but because of legal restrictions, we were unable to report on it.

In this article I want to provide a definitive updated chronological summary of the saga along with details of my own expert testimony in the case. This article complements the update that Cheryl recently provided here and here on her substack.

In a nutshell:

The MHRA initially refused Cheryl’s FOI request to release the pregnancy data necessary to answer a set of 9 questions she asked about the vaccine safety. They also refused when Cheryl asked them to review their decision.

Cheryl appealed to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) but, after a lengthy delay waiting for the MHRA to respond, the ICO upheld MHRA’s decision to withhold the data.

Cheryl appealed the ICO decision and it went to a Tribunal.

After the deadline set for submitting their evidence to the Tribunal the MHRA produced a preprint paper, claiming that it provided the answers to Cheryl’s 9 FOI questions. Because of the late evidence the Judge adjourned the first Tribunal hearing and set a second date.

After the second hearing the Judge eventually issued a ruling to dismiss Cheryl’s appeal. So we will never see the full data the MHRA holds on vaccine safety in pregnant women.

Despite their continued claims to the contrary, based on the data that we do know about, the covid vaccines should have been suspended on safety grounds for pregnant women by June 2021.

Contrary to their claim, the preprint that MHRA produced does not provide the data required to answer any of the questions from the original FOI request.

If the missing data that MHRA continues to refuse to disclose really demonstrates that the vaccines are safe for pregnant women, and that the benefits of taking the vaccine outweigh the risks, then it is clearly in the public interest to disclose all this data immediately to avoid what they claim are the harms of vaccine hesitancy. Conversely, if the data demonstrate that the safety risks of the vaccines for pregnant women outweigh the benefits, then it is also clearly in the public interest to disclose this data immediately to avoid unnecessary harms to pregnant women.

Hence, releasing the full data would still therefore be a win-win decision.

Background: The Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor (YCVM) Group

The Yellow Card system run by the MHRA is intended to monitor adverse reactions to vaccines. It is not an active monitoring system; its inputs are mainly provided by members of the public who are prepared to report adverse reactions suffered by themselves or their dependents. By the MHRA’s own estimation at most 10% of all vaccine adverse reactions are ever reported to the yellow card system, and many of those who have submitted a report claim that their reports are never acknowledged, let alone followed up on.

Because of the novelty of the covid vaccines and massive scale of roll-out starting Dec 2020 the MHRA sought volunteers of specifically identified cohorts for active surveillance, i.e. who were going to be vaccinated and who would be prepared to provide regular updates of any adverse reactions. This was called the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor (YCVM) scheme. Approximately 30,000 people registered for the YCVM scheme.

On 17th November 2022 the Director of the MHRA, Dame June Raine, gave a public lecture in which she spoke of the YCVM and specifically mentioned a group of 2000 pregnant women who shared their data via the monitor. However, June Raine did not provide any of the actual data and nor had the MHRA released any at this stage.

The MHRA report submitted to the Pharmacovigilance Expert Advisory Group (PEAG)

Concerned by the failure of the MHRA to publicly release any of the YCVM data that they had collected since Dec 2020, Nick Hunt (a retired Senior Civil Servant in a Government Department with many years’ experience in safety critical systems) submitted an FOI to the MHRA asking for their most recent report on the YCVM data. On 3 Jan 2023 Nick reported in the Daily Sceptic that, in response, the MHRA had sent him this report:

Peag Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor Final 439KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It was a partly redacted report labelled “not for publication” dated 26 August 2021 that the MHRA had sent to the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) Pharmacovigilance Expert Advisory Group (PEAG). It was based on the YCVM data up until end of June 2021.

This report to the PEAG was a summary report only, but even with its key redactions it showed that there were major safety concerns for the covid vaccines - in particular, for pregnant women. Specifically:

An astonishing 53% of all those in the YCVM reported at least one ADR (adverse drug reaction). Of those receiving the AZ vaccine 59.2% reported at least one ADR, compared to 38.8% for Pfizer and 59.3% for Moderna.

There were 1366 pregnant women in the YCVM. Of those who received the AZ vaccine a whopping 66% (124 out of 203) reported at least one ADR; 38% of the Pfizer recipients and 61% of the Moderna recipients reported at least one ADR.

Because of the timing of the report to the PEAG there is only minimal information on the pregnancy outcomes (only 6 births in total had been recorded by 30 June 2021).

Despite the obvious safety signals in the report we do not know what the PEAG response was. It is possible that the quiet (still not officially announced) withdrawal of the AZ vaccine around this time was one result of the report, but it begs the question why the entire vaccine programme was not halted at this point.

The MHRA confirmed to Nick that this August 2021 report was the latest available, so MHRA were unable or unwilling to provide any updated data beyond June 2021.

Cheryl Grainger’s FOI request to MHRA

Cheryl submitted an FOI request to MHRA on 13 April 2023 asking for the detailed outcome data on the monitored pregnant women in the form of 9 questions. The detailed request, along with the MHRA’s long delayed response to it on 19th July 2023, is provided in this article. The 9 questions are also stated in full in the section below titled “Preparation for the second ICO Tribunal Appeal”.

The MHRA stated that they had all of the information Cheryl requested but refused to release it, citing exemption under Section 22 of the FOI Act; this exemption applies when a ‘future’ report is to be issued containing the relevant information. Even though all the relevant pregnancy outcomes data would have been known by mid 2022, the MHRA provided no information as to when this ‘future’ report would be issued. Moreover, despite the claimed need for the data and its analysis to be properly peer-reviewed, the MHRA were, paradoxically, still recommending the covid vaccines to pregnant women in the absence of any peer review.

The MHRA did, however, send Cheryl a copy of the redacted report for the PEAG that they had also sent to Nick Hunt. This was the first time that I had been aware of that report as Cheryl asked me to provide an analysis of it. My analysis is also shown in this article.

Cheryl Granger’s application to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

Unsatisfied with the belated response from MHRA, Cheryl sent an Application for Internal Review on 30 August 2023, but did not receive a response until 25 September 2023. As she was dissatisfied with the outcome of the internal review (links to which are provided in this article) she applied directly to the Information Commissioner for a decision.

The article provides Cheryl’s detailed submission to the ICO (which includes my own analysis of the safety data in the report to the PEAG)

The MHRA failed to respond to the ICO until 20 March 2024. Parts of their 21-page response are redacted, but their main argument was that it was not in the public interest to release the data yet and that there was a precedent for the ICO to reject Cheryl’s appeal - namely a case where the ICO had previously rejected an appeal for the release of trial data held by Queen Mary University of London (a case which I subsequently explained was completely irrelevant to this one). A (redacted) MHRA response to the ICO was eventually sent to Cheryl Grainger when the ICO announced it was upholding MHRA’s decision not to release the data. We are not yet allowed to make this document public. There are many concerning statements in it, but this one is especially eye-catching:

“… disclosure of aggregate data and answers to narrow questions in isolation and without a full discussion of the methods of data capture and the limitations of the data provided could lead to misinterpretation, which could in turn lead to unnecessary concern on the safety of vaccination within a vulnerable population”.

In other words they could not release the data since it might convince people (who never needed the vaccine) that it was unsafe to take.

Although the ICO rapped MHRA’s knuckles over their failure to respond within the mandatory period required for FOI’s, the ICO upheld the MHRA response to delay publication until it was ‘peer reviewed’ even though this was by no means guaranteed to ever happen.

Cherly Grainger appealed the ICO’s decision, and it was agreed that a Tribunal before a Judge would be held to make a final decision. The date for the Tribunal was set for 5 December 2024, with a deadline of 7 November 2024 for all evidence from both sides (i.e. Cheryl v MHRA) to be submitted.

Cheryl asked me to be one of her expert witnesses in the Tribunal and, in preparation for this, I provided the following very detailed 23-page statement (dated 3 Nov 2024) explaining the known problems with the covid vaccines, especially to pregnant women and why it was in the public interest for MHRA to disclose their data. I also explained the problems with ‘peer review’ and why the precedent case cited by MHRA was irrelevant:

Fenton Expert Report Version 4 369KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The first ICO Tribunal Appeal, 5 Dec 2024

Shortly before the tribunal, and well after the deadline they had been given for their own response, MHRA produced the following preprint report (which they published on the archive site MedRxiv); they claimed it provided answers to all the questions that Cheryl Grainger had posed in her original FOI request:

Mhra Report Preprint 1.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There was no time for me to be able to respond in detail to this report before the tribunal but we (Cheryl, myself and the two other expert witnesses) agreed that the report did not provide the answers to the questions and Cheryl prepared an argument to explain why (as summarised in her own substack article here)

At the Tribunal, which was held before Judge Moan and two other panel members, the MHRA lawyer argued that the publication of their preprint report should mean that the Appeal was automatically dismissed. The lawyer also made clear that they did not wish to cross-examine any of the three expert witnesses.

However, Judge Moan did allow Cheryl to present her case and also allowed her to ask each of her expert witnesses to summarise their evidence.

Judge Moan noted the MHRA’s failure to provide the necessary bundle of evidence in time for proper review. She also acknowledged the importance of the material provided by Cheryl and the expert witnesses and “accepted that the issue of vaccine safety is of major significance so a judgement should not be rushed”. However, Judge Moan made it clear that the scope of the Tribunal was limited and could not address the safety of the vaccines.

Because of the new evidence provided by MHRA the Tribunal unanimously agreed they were not ready to make a decision today and could not go forward before a new bundle of evidence was provided.

Judge Moan said that they would need a full day for a new hearing and set the date of 20 Feb 2025 for this. She instructed MHRA to prepare a “Scott schedule” explanation by 7 Jan 2025 of how exactly their preprint answered all 9 of the original questions in Cheryl’s FOI. She also instructed that Cheryl’s revised evidence had to be very narrowly focused on this MHRA response, i.e. on what if any exact data were still missing from the MHRA preprint to answer the 9 questions.

Preparation for the second ICO Tribunal Appeal

In preparation for the next Tribunal, I was asked to produce an expert report responding to MHRA’s “Scott schedule” (we do not have permission to publish their document). I was aksed to focus explicitly on what data I believed were still missing from the MHRA preprint to answer the 9 questions. Here is the core of the report that I produced:

The Information that is still missing in MHRA’s response to FOI 23/280 Questions Question 1. How were the pregnant women monitored, how often did they report, and how long were they followed for?

1. Of the many pregnant women who did NOT report any ADR or who did not provide any follow-up on a reported ADR, I cannot see any information provided on the difference between those who actively replied (i.e. who reported ‘no ADR’) and those who simply did not reply to the requests from MHRA for ADR and outcome information. 2. This is a critical omission, since it cannot be assumed that those who both signed up for the programme and reported a vaccine but who never provided any subsequent reply did not suffer any ADR or negative pregnancy outcome. Whatever this number is, they should have been excluded from the ‘denominator’ in the incidence rates. 3. Regarding follow-up time: Table 1 does not provide the answer for pregnant women.

Question 2. When were they vaccinated, in which trimester, and how often were they vaccinated and with which vaccine?

4. In the context of evaluating the safety of the vaccine, the information about when the women were vaccinated can only be properly answered by providing a spreadsheet listing the 2,416 individual entries along with details of any ADRs reported for each individual. This crucial information is missing. 5. Table 13 is a problem. No attempt has been made to distinguish between women who were vaccinated before pregnancy and those who were vaccinated in the first trimester. In fact, it is not clear if women vaccinated before pregnancy are included at all, which would be a serious omission.

Question 3. What was the % of the 2000 pregnancies experiencing: a) miscarriage? b) still births? c) spontaneous abortions?

6. Without knowing the answer to the question raised in my response to Question 1, the rates reported here are both meaningless and almost certainly underestimated. The reported rates are also meaningless in the absence of a spreadsheet of individual outcomes of all 2,416 women as explained in response to Question 2.

Question 4. What was the % of the 2000 pregnancies that delivered: a) to full-term? b) pre-term?

7. Without knowing the answer to the question raised in my response to Questions 1 and 2, the rates reported here are both meaningless and almost certainly underestimated.

Question 5. Was there any congenital malformation?

8. Without knowing the answer to the question raised in my response to Question 1, the information provided here is both meaningless and almost certainly underestimated.

Question 6. What were the serious adverse side effects for: a) Mother? b) Baby?

9. Because the report does not provide any detailed information on follow-up time, and because it is likely that only a very small proportion of the pregnant women who gave birth were followed up beyond a few weeks after the birth. Table 16 does not answer the question. In fact, it seems that the MHRA never even intended to rigorously record the outcomes since it says: “For those who had reported an estimated pregnancy due date, a follow-up was sent 10 weeks after the due date requesting additional information on the outcome of the pregnancy such full-term births or pre-term births. This information was recorded in the free-text narrative field of the YCVM report. There had been no reports of pre-term births reported as an ADR, however a search of the free-text field identified 4 females amongst the vaccinated pregnant females who had reported a premature birth.” But what we are not told is how many of the 2,416 women vaccinated in pregnancy provided information about the outcome. Without this information the data are worthless. 10. Without the complete data on number of live births among ALL 2,416 pregnant women Table 16 is meaningless and highly misleading. 11. Also note that on Page 2 it says: “The primary purpose of the YCVM was not to detect safety signals or identify rare risks”.

Question 7. What were the less serious adverse side effects for: a) Mother? b) Baby?

12. Same response as Question 6.

Question 8. Were there any women followed up whilst breast feeding? a) Were any AEs recorded? b) Any breast milk discolouration, paresis, suppressed lactation, pain?

13. It is not clear what ‘breastfeeding at the time of vaccination’ means. There appears to be no information on those who were not yet breastfeeding at the time of vaccination but were breastfeeding later.

Question 9. Did this cohort of 2000 pregnant women influence the MHRA risk/benefit analysis in pregnancy?

14. While Section 5.2 suggests that the results from this monitoring did indeed influence the decision to overturn the previous decision not to recommend the vaccine to pregnant or breastfeeding women, the report provides inadequate and flawed explanations of why it contributed to the decision. Even if we accepted the (highly disputed) expected “15% early pregnancy loss” claimed in Section 5.2, the explicit claim that “The absolute rate of pregnancy loss reported into the YCVM was lower than the expected rate” cannot be substantiated based on the data provided, unless MHRA are assuming that for all the pregnant women for whom no outcome data were recorded there was a live birth. 15. Section 5.2 states: “Longer follow-up would be required from pregnant and breastfeeding patients to collect data on ADRs relating to their infants and developmental outcomes. Subsequent epidemiological studies demonstrate the safety of these vaccines in pregnancy, showing no evidence of an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes [22,23].” It is extremely concerning that the MHRA refer to these studies as evidence to support their decision. These and other published studies that claim to show the health benefits of Covid vaccines outweigh the safety risks for pregnant women, all suffer from systemic flaws and biases. If these biases are properly adjusted for, the study conclusions are reversed. Data published by UKHSA are no less flawed in that their datasets group women vaccinated prior to pregnancy with the ‘never vaccinated’ and include those vaccinated late in pregnancy introducing disproportionate ‘survival bias’ for pregnancy outcomes since most terminations happen in the first few weeks.

Concluding Statement

16. The Government and MHRA continue to advise pregnant women to take the Covid vaccine to protect themselves and their unborn children from the dangers of Covid. 17. Yet there is increasing evidence that the safety risks of the vaccine to people under the age of 50 outweigh the risks of Covid in this age group. 18. Consequently, there is increasing public hesitancy to take the Covid vaccine, especially among pregnant women. 19. Contrary to their claim, the preprint that MHRA produced after the previous deadline for submitting their evidence to the tribunal does not provide all the information requested in the original FOI request. If the missing data that MHRA continues to refuse to disclose demonstrates that the vaccines are safe for pregnant women, and that the benefits of taking the vaccine outweigh the risks, then it is clearly in the public interest to disclose all this data immediately to avoid the harms of vaccine hesitancy. 20. Conversely, if the data demonstrate that the safety risks of the vaccines for pregnant women outweigh the benefits, then it is also clearly in the public interest to disclose this data immediately to avoid unnecessary harms to pregnant women. 21. Releasing the full data immediately is therefore a win-win decision.

My full report (with appropriate references) is here:

Fenton Expert Report Version 5 416KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The second ICO Tribunal Appeal, 20 Feb 2024

Before the Tribunal started properly Judge Moan ruled that evidence from one of Cheryl’s expert witnesses could not be accepted as he was a US citizen and that approval for a US citizen to present evidence at such a Tribunal could not be allowed without prior approval of the Home Office. No such approval had been sought or given.

Judge Moan once again stressed the scope of the appeal was limited to what data were still missing to answer the 9 FOI questions and that it could not address the issue of vaccine safety.

The MHRA lawyer again stated they did not need to cross-examine Cheryl’s expert witnesses. However, the Judge did ask me and the other remaining witness to clarify some of our written evidence.

The MHRA’s position was that they had answered the 9 questions as best as possible, but they could not provide the raw data required by Cheryl either because some were unavailable or because its release would breach anonymity.

On 21 March 2025 Judge Moan issued her judgement (25 pages), dismissing Cheryl’s appeal. The full judgement is here:

046 200325 Judge Decision 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Conclusion

We believe that, despite the excuse of potential breach of anonymity, the main reason MHRA will never release the full YCVM data is that it would reveal the covid vaccines were never safe or effective for pregnant women.

Although it is possible to submit a further appeal to the ICO, it is clear in my view that the result would be no different.

Perhaps in future some Government intervention will force the release of this (and other covid) data that will lead to criminal prosecutions of people who knowingly risked the safety of those who never needed the covid vaccine.