More on MHRA's refusal to release the data on covid vaccine adverse reactions in pregnant women
And new censorship of this story
Following on from this article, on 12 April I spoke with Debbi Evans and Cheryl Grainger at UK Column about the MHRA's continued refusal to release their data on covid vaccine adverse reactions in the pregnant women they were monitoring in 2021. I also brought up the related issue of UKHSA’s data on adverse outcomes of pregnant women which lumped togeth…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.