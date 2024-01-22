Shock revelation: vaccinated are categorised as unvaccinated
How it is now permissible to speak the truth in 2024
Chief Nerd has broken the ‘shocking’ story that CDC defines:
an ‘Unvaccinated’ person as someone who “has not been verified to have received [an] COVID-19 vaccine.” Essentially if a person’s vaccination status is UNKNOWN they are labeled as ‘Unvaccinated’.
Follow the full thread here:
Astute readers of this substack will of course be familiar with the fact…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.