TCW ask "The Covid ventilator disaster: Was the US to blame?"
The Conservative Woman (TCW) report on our substack article on Disaster Medicine
The Conservative Woman (TCW) have yet again done us the honour of running an article on our recent substack piece on the ‘US covid-19 ventilation policy: made in China? The role of disaster medicine in the pandemic’.
The article can be read here.
Our original article can be found here.
