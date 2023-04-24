We’ve reported before on how the MHRA (which is the UK Regulatory Agency charged with ensuring the safety of new medicines including all vaccines) has failed the British public over its handling of the covid vaccines. This includes its failure to stop organisations like the BBC advertising the covid vaccine and its has failure to properly manage the yel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.