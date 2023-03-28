The misplaced attacks on Bridgen's speech to the UK Parliament
Why the BBC and Prof. Sir David Spiegelhalter are wrong.
The Bridgen Speech
On 17 March 2023 Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Bridgen made an important speech in the UK Parliament asking ministers to critically consider the risks as well as the benefits for the covid vaccines. Bridgen is one of the only MPs to highlight vaccine safety concerns and has been suspended from the Conservative Party on supposedly un…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.