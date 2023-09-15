The Global Warming Policy Foundation has published an article based on a previous post here:
This all refers to the 2013 IPCC report and not the most recent version (since it arose from my work on the BBC documentary “Climate Change by Numbers in 2015”). However, the claim of 95% certainty that humans caused most of the recent warming is one that has c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.