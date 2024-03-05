The puzzle of Australia’s respiratory mortality season 2020
Does the PCR testing really prove there was a novel, deadly virus?
An article by Arkmedic published in October 2023 provided an excellent and comprehensive analysis of multiple aspects of the COVID pandemic which supports many of the arguments we have been making in the last three years on this substack.
However, we challenge one of Arkmedic’s claims - that PCR testing was reliable enough to prove that there was a nove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.