Randy Bock has posted this interview I did with him two weeks ago:
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Our discussion covers a lot of ground including: the ‘cheap trick’ used in covid vaccine efficacy studies, the covid vaccine in pregnancy data, the academic peer review process, and antisemitism within the ‘freedom movement’. We also spoke about academic corruption and I mentioned an interview I had done with Bret Weinstein in 2022 where he had used the analogy that academia was like a dog with rabies that needed to be put down.
Well, here is the relevant clip from that Bret interview. It is especially pertinent now looking at the insanity of the pro-Hamas demonstrations taking place on University campuses:
The full 2022 interview with Brett is here.
Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But the biggest vaccine scam of them all is probably the scam that says every dog and cat needs to be vaccinated for rabies.
Raise your hand if you've ever heard of a rabid dog (or a human being who caught rabies from their dog) in your home county in your lifetime. I definitely haven't.
Pet Pharma and the vet lobby must have as much political clout as Pfizer.
The health and mortality risk to pets is being abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to keep their pets and are abandoning them in ever-growing numbers ... as our family just learned.
https://billricejr.substack.com/p/covid-is-even-affecting-our-pets?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
You lost me at antisemitism.
Not everything is bloody antisemitic.