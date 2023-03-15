Those of you familiar with the cult 90s TV series the X-files will recall the role of the smoking man, who like ‘deep throat’ in the Watergate scandal, would reveal snippets of the truth to Mulder and Scully at critical points in their shared adventures.
Back in 2020 I had my very own smoking man. He was anonymous but I called him “The Cleric”. We starte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.