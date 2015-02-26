From left to right: Norman Fenton, Hannah Fry, David Spiegelhalter. Link to the Programme's BBC website
(This is a cross posting of the article here)
I had the pleasure of being one of the three presenters of the BBC documentary called “Climate Change by Numbers” (first) screened on BBC4 on 2 March 2015.
The motivation for the programme was to take a ne…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.