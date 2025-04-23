In May 2021 a paper in The Lancet claimed that an observational study based on almost the entire population of Israel confirmed the 95% efficacy of the covid Pfizer vaccine. It was by far the biggest study up to that point at a critical time in the vaccine rollout. As such it received enormous positive media coverage and was used by many to crush what was then growing concerns about the vaccine safety and efficacy.

But the study and paper were flawed in many ways. The two-year saga of our own battle to get the Lancet to at least publish the concerns about the paper have been extensively documented on this substack. The most recent article was this one and we assumed there would be no further developments.

But it seems that the determination to cover up the flaws in this most influential paper know no bounds. While our own Freedom of Information (FOI) and subject access requests were targeted at The Lancet and its publishers, it turns out that an FOI request about the study was also submitted by pina_online to the Israeli Ministry of Health (whose data were the basis for the study). The details of the FOI and responses (which can also be found here) are reproduced below.

Note, in particular that the response includes an obviously provable lie, namely that there was no correspondence between Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis (the paper’s lead author and a senior Ministry official) and The Lancet editors mentioning Professors Norman Fenton and/or Martin Neil.

Developments and Why the Information Remains Withheld On December 11, 2023, Adv. Sivan Dadon, Acting Director of Public Information at the Ministry, rejected the request: Part 1: Claimed no correspondence existed with The Lancet editors, citing Section 8(3) of the FOI Law (non-existent information). Part 2: Deemed correspondence with Pfizer researchers internal (drafts and consultations), confidential, and likely to create a “chilling effect” on collaboration, citing Sections 9(b)(1), 9(b) (4), and 9(b)(7) of the FOI Law.

So they cite “non-existent information” despite the fact that here is evidence of the correspondence having taken place!

From: em.thelancet.0.808fa4.c60af167@editorialmanager.com <em.thelancet.0.808fa4.c60af167@editorialmanager.com> On Behalf Of The Lancet Team

Sent: 08 January 2023 13:30

To: Norman Fenton <n.fenton@qmul.ac.uk>

Subject: Your Submission THELANCET-D-21-03671 Manuscript number: THELANCET-D-21-03671

Title: Study on effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine overestimates its effectiveness Dear Professor Fenton, Happy new year. I hope you’ve had a good start to 2023 so far. Here at The Lancet editorial office, we have begun the new year by sorting through dated submissions in our online manuscript management system, Editorial Manager. I am sorry to see that this submission of yours from 2021 is still open. We had invited Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis and co-authors of the published article to consider your letter, but I am sorry that we never received a formal reply from them and therefore have not been able to pursue an exchange. But I am even more sorry that I didn’t communicate a decision with you in a timely manner. I will now close your submission, but I thank you for supporting post-publication debate in The Lancet. Yours sincerely Josefine Gibson

Senior Editor

The Lancet

Here is pina_online’s FOI request, the response along with some commentary: