Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seacat's avatar
Seacat
5h

Lying is what these organisations always default to.....so much to cover up on the 'vaccines' as well as the 'pandemic', the lockdown policies. By their obfuscation do they reveal their spun web of lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Neil and Norman Fenton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture