Why we cannot ignore the Lancet claim that the vaccines saved 20 million lives

Despite being easily debunked, the paper published in The Lancet claiming the covid vaccines saved 20 million lives in the first year alone is being used to shut down debate about vaccine injuries and deaths. After all, if the ‘prestigious’ Lancet says the vaccine saved 20 million lives then we have to prove that the vaccine killed at least this number …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.