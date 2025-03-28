We reported last month that our paper on the cheap trick, whereby those vaccinated are miscategorised as unvaccinated in covid ‘vaccine’ studies, had been rejected by the ‘Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice’.

The full story can be found here:

Having your paper rejected by an academic journal is grist to the mill for seasoned academics and after fighting this battle for five years we aren’t going to give up now. We remain unbowed and undented by the experience. In fact we took the rejection as offering an opportunity to do even more work on the topic and produce, hopefully, an even better and more comprehensive paper!

Given it is a number of years since we first did the analysis we decided to carefully review all of the 38 studies contained in our analysis with keener and fresher eyes, and think the newer version of the paper documents new discoveries about exactly how the cheap trick was implemented across many of these studies.

Needless to say none of the reviewers appointed by the journal made any of the suggestions that might have triggered the revisions we have made. Most, if not all, of the changes were self motivated.

The new additions to the paper include:

The older version focused on observational studies in the main. This one covers RCTs too, though some of the RCT studies were removed from our list.

The basic miscategorisation cheap trick is much more prevalent in observational studies because it looks to be the easiest trick one could apply in that context. Whereas for some RCTs, exclusion of cases within the exclusion period (typically 2 weeks), either in one or both trial arms, was the more popular method of employing the trick.

The role and extent of case exclusion wasn’t fully developed in the older versions of the paper and we now identify two types - symmetric (covid cases excluded from both arms) or asymmetric (covid cases excluded from the treatment arm only). We did this because you can’t simply miscategorise cases on an RCT - it is too obvious and will likely be discovered. Hence you need a pinch of subterfuge.

We therefore added a new simulation study showing how the cheap trick works when cases are excluded from both the treatment arm and the ‘placebo’ arm in a covid ‘vaccine’ RCT (see below for why this is important).

The paper is as a pre-print on medRxiv. You can also download it here:

The Extent And Impact Of Vaccine Status Miscategorisation On Covid 19 Vaccine Efficacy Studies V5 789KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The big change was the inclusion of this scenario on symmetric exclusion. This is a very clever version of the cheap trick:

Scenario H covers symmetric exclusion, (c), with a negative efficacy vaccine whose detrimental effect on the immune system only occurs during the period of exclusion. We can see that without the practice of symmetric exclusion of both cases from the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts the actual vaccine efficacy would start at -100% and rise towards zero, whereas the reported vaccine efficacy would be zero throughout the reported period, thus completely masking the negative effects of the vaccine. To achieve positive efficacy other adjustments to how cases were handled would be required, such as biases in symptom screening or testing rates.

And this is how employing this trick affects the vaccine efficacy:

As you can see the vaccine efficacy reported (dotted line) would be 0% yet the actual efficacy would be negative early on in the trial, including the exclusion period (black line).

This trick effectively wipes out the statistical signal of increased infection rate for those vaccinated, making a negative efficacy vaccine look better than it actually is.

Whilst this is not enough to make a vaccine have positive efficacy it does have the advantage of covering your tracks. Starting from 0% and building from that to achieve positive efficacy can be gained by employing additional tricks in the trial.

Time permitting we will report on how and to what extent these additional tricks were employed. In the meantime our notes suggest some ways in which this could be done, as well as gives more insight into what was done in each of the vaccine studies we reviewed: