Norman recently had a long chat with Zoe Harcombe about the “Fighting Goliath” book and all things Covid, censorship and academia. Subscribers to Zoe’s brilliant website can watch the full interview by clicking on the link above, but anybody can listen on:
Zoe has posted a review of the book on amazon:
Zoe was in the news last week as the Daily Mail finally settled the libel case she and Malcom Kendrick won:
I don't think it was the modellers who "railroaded" the country in to lockdown. The government made a deliberate choice to rely on Ferguson's modelling because it fitted the agenda from the outset...to lockdown until the miraculous 'vaccine' could roll off the production lines. Why would a government make such a far reaching destructive decision relying solely on Imperial College's and Ferguson's model when his previous modelling vis a vis foot and mouth, swine flu, CJD had been exaggerated. Fatalities never got anywhere his predictions. Of course, there were also pictures of citizens falling down, pictures of coffins piled up in Italy, to cement the 'urgency'.
The misuse of the PCR played a significant role in keeping the 'pandemic' going through the summer! as well as the mandating of masks on 24 July 2020.
It was theatre from start to finish. Johnson's theatrical language was a real give away..."the invisible enemy", "the galloping hooves of the cavalry"...which were the 'vaccines' coming "over the hill" to free the country from never-ending lockdowns.
I can't understand how so many people couldn't see the theatre, the 'production' as it unfolded right at the start of 2020, magnified by the blatantly false propaganda that "everyone is at risk" (Gove), with pictures of gasping patients beautifully made up! No one so ill has make up done. I can't fathom how people accepted the illogical farcical diktats.
I've a copy of Fighting Goliath....Worth its weight and wait.
