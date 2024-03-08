As in July 2023 (reported here), thanks to my daughters offering to look after my wife, I was again happy to be a paying guest on the Mark Steyn cruise. This time it was a Caribbean cruise leaving Fort Lauderdale Florida on 24 February, returning there on 2 March.
Mark had only just got through his exhausting (and ultimately losing) trial in Washington D…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.