How did antibiotics use change during the Covid-19 'pandemic'?
And what happened to the stockpiles of antibiotics Fauci said were needed in a pandemic?
After reading our ‘whodunnit’ article on pneumonia Dr David Wiseman recently sent us an email asking about antibiotics:
Senator Johnson1 asked me the other day about reports of lowered antibiotic use during the pandemic. I have probably missed those reports, but I mentioned your work on the coprevalance of various respiratory infections. He was certainly …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.