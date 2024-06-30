Update: Italian study showing a reduction in life expectancy with increased covid vaccination has been published
In April 2024 we reported on - and analysed - an Italian study of vaccine effectiveness based on data sourced from the Italian National Healthcare System, from the province of Pescara, Italy, comprising just under one million people of all ages.
The paper describing the study has now been published in the journal Microorganisms as part of the Special Issue SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19: Infection Models, Therapeutics and Vaccines, Second Edition.
We believe this is an important paper. As we previously reported, what makes it especially interesting and exciting is that, unlike almost all observational studies of vaccine effectiveness and safety, it avoids two critical sources of bias - immortal time bias and ‘(Un)Healthy vaccinee effect’.
The study showed that, when health and age confounders are accounted for, the single and double doses of the vaccine have a detectable and negative effect on all cause mortality. We suspect that the results may even underestimate the negative effect of the vaccines because of likely vaccination status miscategorisation bias.
Given our own previous experiences of censorship and cancellation and also what happened to the recent Dutch paper that suggested the vaccines may have contributed to excess deaths, the question is: will this paper come under attack from the same pharma shills?
"will this paper come under attack from the same pharma shills?"
Of course!
Oh my... Imagine how bad it would have been if they hadn't done this?
“1–dose”: the follow-up started on the 15th day after the 1st dose and ended on the
day of death, or of the 2nd dose, or on 15 February 2023;
(c) “2–doses”: the follow-up started on the 15th day after the 2nd dose and ended on the
day of death, or of the 3rd dose, or on 15 February 2023;
(d) “3/4 doses”: the follow-up started on the 15th day after the 3rd dose and ended on
the day of death or on 15 February 2023.
They are explicitly aware of the issue and only part handled it!
"Regarding the case-counting window bias, we can cite a study [6] with data taken
from the authorization trial of the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine. It showed that an ineffective
vaccine could appear effective at 48%, due to the above mentioned 14-day shift. In the first
14 days (from 1 to 15 January 2021) of Rosso s trial, deaths were counted neither for the
vaccinated nor for the unvaccinated individuals. For the remaining duration of the study,
the deaths of individuals vaccinated in the first 14 days after the dose administration were
not counted (as stated in the materials and methods section of the Rosso s study). However, we cannot exclude that the deaths not counted for individuals vaccinated with one
dose were attributed to the unvaccinated and, in cascade, the deaths of individuals vaccinated with two doses to those vaccinated with one dose, and so on."