We were right! The UK ONS now admit that deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021
The ONS denied it then but admit it now.
20 hrs ago
Norman Fenton
Martin Neil
Clare Craig
Mr Law, Health and Technology
Jonathan Engler
Dan
Joel Smalley
344
100
A Pandemic of Retractions
Goodbye Hindawi, sob sob….how much for a degree?
Published on Trust the Evidence
May 23
Why the NHS cancelled my talk
In June 2023 I reported about how a talk I was due to give at the NHS Health and Care Analytics Conference 2023 was cancelled not because of its content…
May 15
Norman Fenton
163
117
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel
A 15 minute compilation of harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies with lawyers and families. Period covered from October 2023 till May 2024.
Published on biologyphenom’s Substack
May 13
Vaccine efficacy and safety: a timely reminder of our early warnings
And the ridicule we suffered as a result
May 8
Norman Fenton
and
Martin Neil
151
52
Exaggerated estimates from epidemiological modelling were growing exponentially during the 'pandemic'
Dashboards reflecting reality or manufacturing it? Acting in ‘journalist mode’ Martin recently wrote an article for the Conservative Woman online…
May 8
Martin Neil
Mr Law, Health and Technology
Norman Fenton
98
29
April 2024
New York - it was widespread well before anyone noticed.
This is inconsistent with the spread of a novel contagious pathogen causing a novel disease.
Published on Jonathan’s Substack
Apr 28
The rabid dog of academia
Randy Bock has posted this interview I did with him two weeks ago:Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported…
Apr 26
Norman Fenton
85
25
The censorship never ends
YouTube removes interviews from Rome conference that were on Italian TV
Apr 23
Norman Fenton
177
84
Twitter/X restricts freedom of reach
The selective censorship intensifies
Apr 22
Norman Fenton
and
Martin Neil
198
98
20 hours in Rome challenging the WHO and the 'official' covid narrative
I just made an all-too brief 20-hour trip to Rome at the invitation of the CMSI (Commission Medico Scientifica Indepente) to speak at their event…
Apr 20
Norman Fenton
149
16
Italian study calculates Covid-19 vaccine reduces average life expectancy by four months
by adjusting for significant biases in observational data
Apr 19
Martin Neil
and
Norman Fenton
138
43
