Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

We were right! The UK ONS now admit that deaths in the vaccinated were categorised as unvaccinated in 2021
The ONS denied it then but admit it now.
  
Norman Fenton
Martin Neil
Clare Craig
Mr Law, Health and Technology
Jonathan Engler
Dan
, and 
Joel Smalley
100
A Pandemic of Retractions
Goodbye Hindawi, sob sob….how much for a degree?
Published on Trust the Evidence  
Why the NHS cancelled my talk
In June 2023 I reported about how a talk I was due to give at the NHS Health and Care Analytics Conference 2023 was cancelled not because of its content…
  
Norman Fenton
117
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|feature length highlights reel
A 15 minute compilation of harrowing Scottish COVID inquiry testimonies with lawyers and families. Period covered from October 2023 till May 2024.
Published on biologyphenom’s Substack  
Vaccine efficacy and safety: a timely reminder of our early warnings
And the ridicule we suffered as a result
  
Norman Fenton
 and 
Martin Neil
52
Exaggerated estimates from epidemiological modelling were growing exponentially during the 'pandemic'
Dashboards reflecting reality or manufacturing it? Acting in ‘journalist mode’ Martin recently wrote an article for the Conservative Woman online…
  
Martin Neil
Mr Law, Health and Technology
, and 
Norman Fenton
29

April 2024

New York - it was widespread well before anyone noticed.
This is inconsistent with the spread of a novel contagious pathogen causing a novel disease.
Published on Jonathan’s Substack  
The rabid dog of academia
Randy Bock has posted this interview I did with him two weeks ago:Where are the numbers? by Norman Fenton and Martin Neil is a reader-supported…
  
Norman Fenton
25
The censorship never ends
YouTube removes interviews from Rome conference that were on Italian TV
  
Norman Fenton
84
Twitter/X restricts freedom of reach
The selective censorship intensifies
  
Norman Fenton
 and 
Martin Neil
98
20 hours in Rome challenging the WHO and the 'official' covid narrative
I just made an all-too brief 20-hour trip to Rome at the invitation of the CMSI (Commission Medico Scientifica Indepente) to speak at their event…
  
Norman Fenton
16
Italian study calculates Covid-19 vaccine reduces average life expectancy by four months
by adjusting for significant biases in observational data
  
Martin Neil
 and 
Norman Fenton
43
